Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) confirmed that December 1 to 3 will be paid days off for private sector employees in the UAE, on the occasion of commemoration Day and the 51st National Day.
December 1 is a Thursday, so the announcement would mean that private sector employees will enjoy a four-day long weekend, in addition to December 4 which is a Sunday. Work is set to resume on Monday, December 5.
This holiday marks the last holiday and the long weekend of the year. The next public holidays is January 1, 2023 which falls on a Sunday.
Here's a list of tentative public holidays in 2023, to help make your vacation plans. The holidays will be confirmed by authorities closer to the date.