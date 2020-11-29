Abu Dhabi's glitzy five-star and four-star hotels will amp up their offering of Emirati dishes Image Credit: Gulf News Archive

Cuisine is always the yellow brick road into the heart of a culture, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is paving a bridge between the world and local Emirati cuisine with the ‘Emirati Cuisine Programme (ECP)'. To be launched in conjunction with the 49th National Day celebrations, the initiative will train chefs of participating four and five-star hotels to whip up beloved Emirati delicacies. The training will be led by none other than celebrity Emirati Chef Khulood Atiq.

“Food is an intrinsic part of every culture,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “It can tell the story of a nation and express cultural identity in a way that transcends words. The inspiration to create the ‘Emirati Cuisine Programme’ came from DCT Abu Dhabi’s desire to give visitors the chance to experience the beauty and hospitality of Emirati culture through food.”

Keeping in with Covid-19 restrictions, Chef Atiq will pass on her acumen and knowledge of Emirati food through a series of remote training videos. Once hotels have completed the sessions, they’ll be qualified to build a menu comprising of authentic Emirati dishes.

“I am proud to be a part of the Emirati Cuisine Programme and to work alongside the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi,” said Chef Atiq. “What makes this programme special is its unique virtual platform that allows us to train the chefs while adhering to COVID-19 social distancing measures. I will be hosting the training sessions from my own kitchen and will be in direct contact with all the chefs to guide them and answer their inquiries.”