Still unsure of what to do over the National Day holiday? How about supporting local artists in an intimate setting?
Homegrown Beats, presented by Art for All, will take place on December 5 at 8.30pm at the Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, and will feature everything from rap to pop music.
“Art For All’s philosophy is simple. More than ever, young people need good, live entertainment so they can experience first-hand, traditional forms of performance art and culture. Studies also show that live theatre is a great way to help stimulate communication and literacy skills as well as creative abilities,” state the organisers.
UAE-based artists Bafoory, SG & Ahmedo, Suhaib Alises, Bilail, Madyan Hamza, Dina Stars and Nagham Debal will perform at the 90-minute event, hosted by Saudi MC Big Hass.
Tickets for the event are Dh45 in the regular balcony, Dh75 for the silver stalls and balconies, Dh100 for the gold stalls and Dh125 for the VIP Stalls.
Homegrown Beats is open to those 16 and over only. Doors open at 8pm.