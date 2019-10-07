The announcement was made during the ministry’s participation in Gitex Tech Week 2019.

Amer Business Center [Image for illustrative purposes] Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has announced that work permits can be processed by the ministry’s smart committee within two working days.

Within two days business owners can obtain work permits through the smart committee service, which looks at the online applications made establishments around the clock, the ministry said in a tweet.