Sharjah: An African man fell to his death from the balcony of an 11th-floor apartment in Al Nahda area on Sunday, a Sharjah Police official said.
The victim was living in the apartment with a number of his countrymen. The incident was witnessed by several neighbours.
The police operations room received a call at around 1am reporting the incident. Police officials who rushed to the scene found that the victim had sustained serious injuries, which lead to his death.
The body was first taken to hospital at around 1.30am and then to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.
Buhairah Police Station has launched an investigation to determine what led to the incident.