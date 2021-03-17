Dubai: UAE leaders, ministries and government departments have all changed their social media profile photos as the nation gears up to celebrate the Year 50.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, both changed their profile photos on social media to the logo that was specifically designed to celebrate the country’s milestone.
The profile photos now display a sketch of the UAE flag with the words “Year of the Fiftieth” in Arabic and English, accompanied with the numbers “50” in a large font.
Social media users in the UAE spotted the changes after President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday declared 2021 as “The Year 50”, in the UAE, as the nation celebrates its milestone Golden Jubilee.
“The Year 50” officially starts on April 6, 2021 and lasts until March 31, 2022.
On his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed wrote: "Today, as we launch the @UAEYearOf the 50th, we can proudly look back on our achievements as we embark on a new journey with determination and enthusiasm. Everyone in the UAE has the chance to reach their full potential, and together we will continue to shape new frontiers.”
The pillars of Year 50
The activities marking “The Year 50” have the following foundational pillars:
- Launching the Year 50 with a festive spirit that engages all those who consider the UAE their homeland.
- Calling upon all UAE nationals to contemplate the values and achievements of the past in acknowledgement of the UAE Founding Fathers.
- Inspiring youth to have their vision about the ambitions of the next 50 years, while supporting them to make quality national achievements in furtherance of The March of Development, Progress and Prosperity.
A number of sheikhs, ministries and government departments also changed their social media profile to show their support in celebrating the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, including Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), as well as Dubai Municipality.