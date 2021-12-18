Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Qatar accounted for Dh4.7 billion during the first eight months of 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Qatari Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on the occasion of his country’s National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables to the Qatari Emir.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted: “Congratulations to the government and people of Qatar on their National Day… We pray to Allah Almighty to bless them with security, stability and prosperity. We are united by being brothers and relatives….. by the aspirations of our peoples for a better future and by the Gulf Cooperation Council”.

Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “Congratulations to our brothers and sisters in Qatar on the country’s 50th National Day. We wish Qatar and its people continued prosperity and success under the leadership of Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,”.

Reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal relations under the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) umbrella, the UAE will celebrate the National Day of Qatar today, Saturday, December 18.

The celebrations, which will be under the theme “UAE-Qatar: Many Happy Returns”, will witness several events, including illuminating the country’s iconic buildings with the colours of the Qatari flag, as well as a special entry stamp and a special reception to Qatari nationals arriving in the UAE’s airports. Special celebrations will also be held at Expo 2020 Dubai and the Global Village, along with greetings from the UAE Government and people published in Qatari newspapers, Wam reported.

Non-oil trade between the UAE and Qatar accounted for Dh4.7 billion during the first eight months of 2021.

Qatar Pavilion at Expo 2020