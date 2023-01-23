Sharjah: The Sharjah Police General Command is investigating the circumstances of the death of a 24-year-old Pakistani man who died while trying to rescue his wife from drowning.
The incident occurred on Sunday night off Al Mamzar Beach.
Rescue teams and police patrols dealt with the incident in “record time” after an Arab man reported the incident to the Central Operations Room. The rescue teams of Sharjah Police, Maritime Rescue Team at Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, in cooperation with the public, were able to rescue the woman. The husband had drowned and his body was recovered by specialised teams. First aid was administered to him but he had died.
It was found that he had died while trying to save his wife from drowning.
Public advisory
Sharjah Police as well as Sharjah Civil Defence stressed that the rescue crews are on high alert to deal with incidents, calling for adherence to all controls and preventive measures, such as practicing swimming only in the designated areas and staying away from areas of sea currents.
Police urged community members to avoid prohibited times of swimming, such as during the night, and following the instructions of inspectors and rescuers.
They also warned against swimming during times of weather fluctuations and to adhere to the directives issued in this regard by the competent authorities.