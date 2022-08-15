Sharjah: A toddler drowned in a bathtub at his family house in Sharjah, a police officer told Gulf News on Monday.
The incident took place on August 9. The two and a half-year-old Egyptian boy, identified as M.S., was rushed to Al Qassimi Hospital in Sharjah around 7pm where doctors pronounced him dead.
Police investigations revealed that the mother was giving the child a bath when she had left him alone for a short while in the bathtub full of water. Police at Buhairah Police Station have launched an investigation into the incident. Police said the case had been transferred to public prosecution for further investigations.
Police blamed the parents for their negligence and also urged all other parents and guardians of children to be more vigilant about their children and keep them away from electrical appliances and water.