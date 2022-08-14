1 of 21
Dusty conditions engulfed the UAE.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dubai residents woke up to dusty and hazy conditions on Sunday morning.
Image Credit: Christian Borbon/Gulf News
Such conditions are expected all week, according to a statement by the NCM.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dust blurred the Dubai skyline.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Haze and dust blur the Dubai skyline.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Dusty weather and low visibility seen in Sharjah on Sunday morning.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Dusty weather and low visibility seen in Sharjah
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Dusty and hazy weather, reduced visibility on roads in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
From Tuesday till Thursday dusty and hazy skies are expected with a decrease in temperatures.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News