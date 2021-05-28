Ras Al Khaimah: Abdulaziz Marawan Al Shehhi, a 17-year-old Emirati boy, died on Thursday afternoon after he drowned in the sea in Ras Al Khaimah.
Abdullah Mohammad Al Shehhi, the uncle of the drowned boy, said the deceased, a ninth-grade student, was accompanied by a number of his cousins and one of his uncles. The victim was the youngest among his cousins.
Al Shehhi said: “We went to the coast of the Rams area, where strong waves emerged while we were swimming. So all of us got out of the water, but Abdulaziz was swept away by strong current. His body was later pulled out of the water by the coast guard. He was moved to Saqr Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.