Anticipating opportunities

The seminar was a vital platform for exchanging visions and ideas among the participants, including local and global private sector leaders – including discussions of the impact of this initiative, the value of working across sectors to embed gender balance at the organisation level and across the broader economy, and to unpack the effects of the incredible successes that are possible when government and the private sector work as equal partners to design solutions to complex gender balance challenges.

Global partnerships

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, president of the UAE Gender Balance Council and President of Dubai Women Establishment, wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, said that the organisation of the 7th Global Gender Circle that facilitated constructive discussions in this prominent forum in the world comes in light of the Council’s keenness to strengthen its international partnerships and highlight the tireless efforts of the UAE to enhance global communication, build trust and exchange knowledge with all countries of the world to promote gender balance and achieve sustainable development goals.

Sheikha Manal said: “Strategic partnerships between the government and the private sector are vital for achieving national goals at all levels, especially with its growing role as a significant driver of the global economy, and the role of the private sector is essential in achieving sustainable development – the inspiring goal of the ‘UAE private sector pledge to accelerate the 5th goal of sustainable development goals and enhance gender balance in the private sector is a model for the region and the world. We are happy to share this qualitative experience with the global private sector.”

She added: “Providing the full opportunity for women and gender balance in this sector plays a significant role in achieving economic prosperity and social and family stability and is a priority in the future and bold visions of the wise leadership and its keenness to consolidate flexible and advanced legislative structures that have made the UAE one of the preferred leading destinations for living and residence and attracting major international companies, making it a flexible, developed and more stable economic model in the face of global crises and future challenges.”

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, vice president of the UAE Gender Balance Council (2th from left) during the 7th edition of the UAE Global Gender Circle in Davos, Switzerland Image Credit: DMO

Explore opportunities

In her opening remarks, Al Marri shed light on the initiative, noting that it is a voluntary pledge by the UAE private sector and the result of two years of exchanging visions and ideas with the National Committee for Sustainable Development Goals on the best ways and practices to enhance balance.

She stressed the importance of the topics raised for discussion during the 7th session of the Global Gender Circle, which touched on the most prominent challenges of gender balance and exploring current and future opportunities to overcome them, noting that eliminating the obstacles to gender balance is a fundamental pillar for achieving economic prosperity and stability. Societal and sustainable growth, through the optimal investment of the capabilities of all members of society without prejudice or discrimination, which is what the UAE has worked on since its establishment and is currently being reinforced by the wise leadership with pioneering legislation and policies that consolidate the rights and gains of women in the labour market and their assumption of senior and leadership positions and enhance their representation in decision-making positions.

Voluntary undertaking

Al Marri said, “We are pleased that the companies that signed the pledge are meeting together in Davos, alongside additional leaders from global organisations committed to this agenda, as this represents an ideal opportunity to discuss the impact of this initiative and the value of joint work across various sectors to establish gender balance in each institution and across the broader economy, and to illustrate the implications of the successes that can be achieved when government and the private sector work as partners with a common goal.

Global Gender Circle

Sheikha Manal launched the “Global Gender Circle” initiative in 2017 as an inspiring platform to promote global dialogue on the best policies supporting gender balance at all levels and accelerate the pace of work to achieve the fifth goal of the sustainable development goals.