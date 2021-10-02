Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police Command on Saturday mourned the death of two Emiratis in the line of duty - Lieutenant Pilot Khamis Saeed Al Houli and Lieutenant Pilot Nasser Muhammad Al Rashidi – and civilian doctor Shahid Farouk Ghulam and civilian nurse Joel Qiwi Sakara Minto, who all died in a helicopter crash while on duty.
The Abu Dhabi Police General Command extends its deepest condolences and sympathy to their families, acquaintances and co-workers, "asking God Almighty to bless them with His vast mercy and to admit them to dwell in His vast gardens, and inspire their families and relatives patience and solace. We belong to God and to Him we shall return”.