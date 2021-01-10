1 of 11
Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta. | Above: Rescuers carry debris found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact.
Rescuers examine debris found in the water off Java Island. Officials were hopeful they were honing in on the wreckage of Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 after sonar equipment detected a signal from the aircraft.
This picture shows recovered debris at the port in Jakarta. "These pieces were found by the SAR team between Lancang Island and Laki Island," National Search and Rescue Agency Bagus Puruhito said in a statement.
Indonesian military chief Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said teams on the Rigel navy ship equipped with a remote-operated vehicle had detected a signal from the aircraft, which fit the coordinates from the last contact made by the pilots before the plane went missing.
Rescuers examine debris found in the water off Java Island.
Rescuers inspects found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers.
Indonesian rescue members carry what is believed to be the remains of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182.
Rescuers inspects debris found in the waters.
Rescuers check pieces of luggage recovered from the crash site, in the port of Jakarta.
Rescue workers carry debris off a search and rescue ship at the port in Jakarta.
Officers of an Indonesian Coast and Sea Guard (KPLP) patrol ship hold suspected remains of an emergency ladder of the Sriwijaya Air plane flight SJ182.
