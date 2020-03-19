Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Thursday facilitated the evacuation of 80 individuals from Iran, among them 74 South Korean nationals residing there, in addition to 6 Iranian family members, in response to a request by the South Korean government in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Iran.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, held a phone call with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on 5th March to discuss the two countries' special strategic partnership. During the call, Sheikh Mohamed underscored the UAE's readiness to offer all forms of support and assistance in combating COVID-19.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, held a phone call with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on 9th March to discuss bilateral relations and efforts to curb the virus' spread.