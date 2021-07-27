Dubai: The Dukkan Show, one of the first independent society and culture podcasts in the Middle East and North Africa region, has marked its sixth anniversary with a celebration of 200 episodes. To celebrate the achievement, the podcast hosted Noura Bint Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, who shared reflections on how social, cultural and creative spheres and communities in the UAE are driving a sustainable economy for the country.
“The Creative Economy has become an important part of our global economy. Not just as a narrative, but also as an implementation model. Many countries have realised the importance of knowledge-based industries, and the UAE in particular believes that these cultural and creative industries are key assets to create sustainability for the economy. The UAE is a major player in the growth of CCI in the Middle East and North Africa region. The UAE’s preeminent position as an innovation hub is central to the growth of CCI in the wider region,” said Al Kaabi.
The Dukkan Show, in the past six years, has seen over 2.6 million downloads. It is the “first podcast globally” to host a #TodayAtApple talk with “its authentic content experiences that speak truth about the culture”.
Omar Tom, co-founder and CEO at Dukkan Media, said: “Dukkan Show was created to tackle cultural conversations, own our own narratives and most importantly export our culture and stories from the Middle East to the world. Cultural export through media is soft policy and we work hard to shape and shift conversations about the Middle East and how the world sees it.”
The Dukkan Show is available on any of the podcatchers including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Google Podcasts. Since January 2016, it has featured more than 120 guests from around the world, notably Gary Vaynerchuch, Liza Kishk, Prince EA and Shepard Fairey (OBEY), among others.