Abu Dhabi: In a media briefing on Monday, UAE authorities said that research was progressing in two possible vaccines for COVID-19 and that human trials were to be conducted.
Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, announced the details and said, "We have more than 15,000 volunteers to conduct trials, and the best scientific standards for medical studies will be followed and guaranteed, and if the safety and efficacy of the vaccine is proven during this phase, the test will be considered successful..."
Al Owais said two vaccines reached the third stage and that clinical studies and trials would have to be conducted to find the efficacy of the vaccine against the coronavirus infection.
He added that this progress counts as a major achievement for the UAE health sector.