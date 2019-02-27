Dubai: The UAE’s massive sand portrait of the Kuwaiti emir has been officially inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records.
Holding the title of “the largest sand image” in the world, the portrait of Emir Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah covers 170,000 square feet and according to organisers, can be seen from space.
The sand portrait was made at Dubai’s Al Qudra Lake by a group of Emirati volunteers, who took more than 2,400 hours to complete.
The portrait was revealed earlier in the week, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to show how the giant image was made.
The short video clip was accompanied with the caption: "The love of Kuwait and the people of Kuwait is etched into our land... in our hearts... in our history... May beloved Kuwait and its emir, prince of humanity, continue to see years of prosperity and peace."
The sand portrait, named ‘Prince of Humanity,’ was presented as a gift by the UAE to Kuwait to mark its National Day on February 25.