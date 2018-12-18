Abu Dhabi: Another world record has been broken in the UAE.
A massive Emirati dish, known as Chicken Margouga, was prepared in Abu Dhabi recently and entered into the Guinness World record as the largest stew in the world for its impressive weight of 4,770.56 kg.
The previous record in the same category was 4,087.62 kg.
As many as 70 chefs came together on Al Bahar Beach during the Abu Dhabi Food Festival to prepare the Chicken Margouga – a traditional Emirati stew with vegetables and spices – taking five hours to prepare and cook from 7am until 2pm.
The Abu Dhabi Food Festival hosts international and local chefs as they demonstrate their skills in creating culinary delights to suit every palate.
While some visitors were able to tuck into a sample of the Margouga dish, the majority of the meal was distributed to workers’ accommodation with the help of the Emirates Red Crescent.
The 4th Edition of the Abu Dhabi Food Festival runs until December 22, which features the world’s most delectable flavours from the region’s most celebrated chefs. Hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism, this year’s festival features over 100 restaurants that are taking part in the event.
“This year, the Abu Dhabi Food Festival is also delighted to welcome Mexico as the 2018 Guest of Honour, embracing Mexican entertainment and epicurean delights from world-renowned Mexican chefs throughout the festival,” said organisers.
Residents can catch an array of events during the food festival across Abu Dhabi, including the Louvre, Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Manarat Al Saadiyat and Yas Mall.