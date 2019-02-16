Dubai: A new Guinness World Record was set in Dubai when the most consecutive formations by Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) same set was achieved.
A spectacular drone show culminated in a record attempt, which also marked 50 years of Dubai Police Academy. The event took place during the Dubai Police graduation ceremony of its 26th batch of cadet officers.
The Dubai Media Office announced the Guinness World Record on Saturday.
The record is for "the most consecutive formations formed by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) same set, by creating 11 formations using 30 drones in the United Arab Emirates.
A total of 300 drones were used in the 10-minute show and were programmed to draw portraits of the UAE’s leaders, including His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.
The show took place on Thursday, January 3, 2019.
The UAVs also wrote a message in Arabic that read "Thank you, Shaikh Mohammad".
Tolerance year
The show also introduced and promoted the 2019 theme for the UAE as the Year of Tolerance.
The UAE’s aims for the year include promoting the country as a global capital for tolerance by focusing on the values of co-existing and peace amongst the variety of local, regional and international people in the UAE.