The event was held ahead of the World Congress of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Health that will be held in Dubai from December 5 to 8. Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA said,“We are proud of breaking this record and in turn raising awareness about the importance of CPR and its role in saving lives. Unfortunately, globally, heart disease is the number one killer and therefore community training in CPR is important to save lives. We thank all the participants who helped us break the record and raise awareness that CPR training is a life-saving skill. We now have an additional 104 community members who are qualified in CPR training and we hope many more will come forward and undertake this training.”