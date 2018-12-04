Dubai: About 104 nationalities conducted a Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) relay exercise setting up a Guinness World Record for most nationaltiies to take part in such an exercise. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA), in partnership with Philips and American Heart Association (AHA), organised the relay on Tuesday, breaking an earlier world record of 74 nationalities.
The event was held ahead of the World Congress of Cardiology and Cardiovascular Health that will be held in Dubai from December 5 to 8. Humaid Al Qutami, Director General of the DHA said,“We are proud of breaking this record and in turn raising awareness about the importance of CPR and its role in saving lives. Unfortunately, globally, heart disease is the number one killer and therefore community training in CPR is important to save lives. We thank all the participants who helped us break the record and raise awareness that CPR training is a life-saving skill. We now have an additional 104 community members who are qualified in CPR training and we hope many more will come forward and undertake this training.”
Dr Fahd Baslaib, Interventional Cardiologist and CEO of Rashid Hospital said, “In a cardiac arrest, seconds count. The normal survival rate is five per cent but if CPR is administered in less than four minutes, the survival rate increases to 65 per cent. However, if administered by an unqualified person it can be more harmful than helpful; therefore, CPR training is a life-saving skill that community members should learn.”
Ozlem Fidanci, CEO, Philips Middle East and Turkey said, “Our vision is to improve the lives of three billion people a year by 2025. At Philips, together with our partner Arasca, we are very happy to collaborate with the DHA to help significantly reduce the number of deaths resulting from cardiac arrest. Sadly, losing a life due to sudden cardiac arrest is the most common cause of death worldwide.”