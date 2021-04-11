There were six people in the helicopter, including Yousuf Ali and his wife. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: A helicopter carrying M. A. Yousuf Ali, the chairman of UAE-headquartered multinational company Lulu Group, made an emergency landing in Kochi, the south Indian state of Kerala, on Sunday, according to Indian media reports.

There were six people in the helicopter, including Yousuf Ali and his wife. All passengers are safe, but sustained minor injuries and have been taken to hospital, according to reports.

According to reports, Yousuf Ali had complained of back pain while leaving the helicopter which did not sustain visible damages. However, television visuals showed water inside the helicopter. Police and firefighters were seen inspecting the site after the forced landing. Reports said an investigation is likely about the technical issues that led to the emergency landing.

The helicopter made a forced landing into a deserted land near the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean studies near Panagad.

V Nandakumar, director of Marketing and Communications at Lulu, told Gulf News that Yousuf Ali, his wife Shabira and personal secretary Shahid P.K, along with the pilot and the co-pilot “are safe and stable after the pilot decided to make an emergency landing due to rainy weather.”

“It was not a crash-landing as some local media have reported. Due to the rain, the pilot gauged that the helicopter cannot continue flying further and he opted for landing in a marshland considering the safety of the passengers and the residents in the area.”

Nandakumar said the couple was on a personal trip ahead of Ramadan and were admitted to Lakeshore Hospital.

On Friday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, had conferred the Abu Dhabi Awards on Yousuf Ali and 11 others.