Ras Al Khaimah: An Arab expat has been honoured by Ras Al Khaimah Police for saving two brothers, aged 13 and 14, from drowning off a beach in the emirate.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, honored Hisham Benlhaj in appreciation of his “heroic role” in rescuing the Arab brothers.
What had happened?
Benlhaj was on the beach when he saw the brothers in the sea waving their hands and asking for help. Apparently, the sea currents had drawn them deeper into the water.
Benlhaj immediately rushed into the sea and reached the boys who were struggling for their life. Fortunately, Benlhaj reached them just in time, pulled them out of the water and administered first-aid until the arrival of the National Ambulance Service personnel.
The boys were taken to Hospital, where they were able to treat them and stabilise their condition.
Community spirit
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi praised the courage shown by Benlhaj. He added that the honouring of Benlhaj for his act of valour was part of Ras Al Khaimah Police’s initiative in encouraging the community in helping others.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi handed a certificate of appreciation to Benlhaj.
He praised the role played by community members and their cooperation with the security services in helping those in distress.
Benlhaj expressed his thanks to Ras Al Khaimah Police, saying that what he did was a duty towards the members of society. He wished Ras Al Khaimah Police and its commander continued success.
Major General Al Nuaimi appreciated this work of the Arab resident, who embodies a sublime image of humanity and courage, expressing his pride in such honorable stances that spread the spirit of love and cooperation among members of society.
His Excellency Major General Al Nuaimi stressed that this honor reflects the keenness of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police to honor and encourage the public to follow this approach and contribute to extending a helping hand and assistance to those in need and cooperation with the police and security authorities in preserving the safety of community members, stressing that such commendable behaviors strengthen bridges Communication and cooperation between the public on the one hand and institutions and official bodies on the other.