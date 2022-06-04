Ras Al Khaimah: Two Emirati brothers who saved a woman and four children from drowning have been honoured by Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Brigadier General Abdullah Khamis Al Hadidi, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, honoured Nader Ali Kassin and Abdullah Ali Kassin, for their heroic act in putting their own safety at risk to rush to the rescue of the woman and four children.
Brigadier General Abdullah Ali Munkhis, Director-General of Police Operations, Brigadier Adel Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director-General of Resources and Support Services, and a number of other police officers attended the ceremony.
Sense of duty
Brig Al Hadidi praised the two citizens’ sense of social responsibility towards others, as well as their will to provide support to members of the public, which in turn reflects citizens’ feeling towards the community.
He said the honouring of the brothers for their act of valour was part of Ras Al Khaimah Police’s initiative in encouraging the community in helping others.
Brig Al Hadidi handed a certificate of appreciation and a valuable reward to them. He praised the role played by community members and their cooperation with the security services in helping those in distress.
The two brothers expressed their thanks to Ras Al Khaimah Police, saying what they did was a duty towards the members of society. They wished Ras Al Khaimah Police and its commander continued success.
Brothers take action
Last week, Gulf News reported how the two brothers, who were on a cruise, heard screams for help from the distressed family who had been swept by strong currents to a deep section of Al Rams Creek. They rushed in to save the woman and children, taking them to the safety of the shore.