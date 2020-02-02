HH Shaikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with President Mohammad Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi The UAE announced on Sunday the allocation of $2 billion to fund investment and development projects, as well as soft loans for Mauritania.

The move follows the directives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to bolster the relations between the UAE and Mauritania.

The announcement came during the visit by President Mohammad Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania to the UAE.

Shaikh Mohammad, and President Mohammad Ould Ghazouani of Mauritania, held talks on Sunday, as part of the President’s official state visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, which was held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders discussed bilateral ties between the UAE and Mauritania, and means to advance them across various sectors to serve the interests of the two nations and their peoples.

Shaikh Mohammad and President Ghazouani also exchanged views on both regional and international developments of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, Shaikh Mohammad received the Mauritanian President, who is on an official state visit to the UAE, where he was accorded an official reception ceremony, including the playing of the national anthems of the two countries, and a 21-gun-salute. A group of honour guards also lined up to greet the distinguished guest and his delegation.