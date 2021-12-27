Ajman's rugged terrain in Masfout and Al Manama regions entice trekkers during the cool weather Image Credit: Supplied

Ajman: Fireworks, festivities and offers on food and fun will be the highlights of winter activities in Ajman, the emirate’s tourism department announced on Monday.

The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is launching its winter activities in conjunction with the launch of the wider ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign of the UAE.

The initiative comes as part of its participation in the unified national promotional campaign aiming to promote domestic tourism within the UAE during winter season.

Fireworks

On New Year’s Eve, the sky of Ajman will shine brightly with a huge set of fireworks that will launch from Ajman Corniche and Al Zorah areas, the department said on Monday.

Outdoors Festival

Among the events and activities aimed for the public is the ‘Outdoors Festival’ organised for the first time by City Centre Ajman during this season. The Outdoors Festival offers various activities and entertainments suitable for all ages, mainly families and children.

The Outdoors Festival is mainly aimed at families and children, but it also offers something for everyone, say organisers Image Credit: Supplied

Food trucks, fun zone

It will also include a wide variety of foods from local and international cuisines. A wide space is allocated to hold food trucks and kiosks, and the organisers are keen to offer the visitors a unique culinary experience, plus entertainment areas including a fun zone for kids that offers them plenty of activities, shows, and musical performances and an outdoor cinema.

Hotel deals

As part of the campaign, the hotels in Ajman are offering exclusive deals on accommodations, food, sports and wellness facilities during winter and New Year celebrations.

Among the participating hotels is Ajman Hotel, which is offering a 20 per cent discount on reservations, free breakfast, and free swimming pool entrance. Meanwhile, the Radisson Blue Hotel Ajman is offering discounts on food and special events on New Year’s Eve, and exclusive promotions on beverages during the whole week.

Masfout, Al Manama festivals

In addition, the Masfout Municipality Department and the Al Manama Municipality Department, under the umbrella of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, announced the fourth edition of Masfout and Al Manama Spring Festivals. These aim to shed light on the authentic traditions and heritage of Ajman, and support sports talents during this season which is convenient for organising outdoor activities in the open spaces and with the prevailing moderate weather.

Year-round destination