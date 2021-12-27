Ajman: Fireworks, festivities and offers on food and fun will be the highlights of winter activities in Ajman, the emirate’s tourism department announced on Monday.
The Ajman Department of Tourism Development is launching its winter activities in conjunction with the launch of the wider ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign of the UAE.
The initiative comes as part of its participation in the unified national promotional campaign aiming to promote domestic tourism within the UAE during winter season.
Fireworks
On New Year’s Eve, the sky of Ajman will shine brightly with a huge set of fireworks that will launch from Ajman Corniche and Al Zorah areas, the department said on Monday.
Outdoors Festival
Among the events and activities aimed for the public is the ‘Outdoors Festival’ organised for the first time by City Centre Ajman during this season. The Outdoors Festival offers various activities and entertainments suitable for all ages, mainly families and children.
Food trucks, fun zone
It will also include a wide variety of foods from local and international cuisines. A wide space is allocated to hold food trucks and kiosks, and the organisers are keen to offer the visitors a unique culinary experience, plus entertainment areas including a fun zone for kids that offers them plenty of activities, shows, and musical performances and an outdoor cinema.
Hotel deals
As part of the campaign, the hotels in Ajman are offering exclusive deals on accommodations, food, sports and wellness facilities during winter and New Year celebrations.
Among the participating hotels is Ajman Hotel, which is offering a 20 per cent discount on reservations, free breakfast, and free swimming pool entrance. Meanwhile, the Radisson Blue Hotel Ajman is offering discounts on food and special events on New Year’s Eve, and exclusive promotions on beverages during the whole week.
Masfout, Al Manama festivals
In addition, the Masfout Municipality Department and the Al Manama Municipality Department, under the umbrella of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, announced the fourth edition of Masfout and Al Manama Spring Festivals. These aim to shed light on the authentic traditions and heritage of Ajman, and support sports talents during this season which is convenient for organising outdoor activities in the open spaces and with the prevailing moderate weather.
Year-round destination
Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general of the department, said the emirate of Ajman is looking forward to welcoming more visitors from inside and outside the country to enjoy the winter season, visit its prominent landmarks, and benefit from the exclusive offers during this season, which is witnessing a magnitude of sports, entertainment, and cultural events and activities that contribute in promoting Ajman as a leading local and global touristic destination all year long.