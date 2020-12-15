Dubai: "We set a goal for the UAE Gender Balance Council to make the UAE one of the world's top 25 countries in the field of gender balance by 2021," His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said on Tuesday.
In a tweet, he said, "Even before the end of 2020, the UAE has been ranked No. 1 in the Arab world and 18th on the UNDP Gender Inequality Index."
He said, "We congratulate Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, on this accomplishment and thank the UAE Gender Balance Council team for their tireless efforts to empower women in the UAE."