Five focus areas

The Grant will support researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs from Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector to solve critical challenges across two main dimensions covering five topics – research in cardio-metabolic and vascular disorders, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, rare diseases, emerging infectious disease and antimicrobial resistance. It will also consider innovations focusing on smart hospitals, and the prevention and management of chronic diseases.

Applicants must partner with a healthcare facility in Abu Dhabi to finalise and submit their entry.

Experts who are part of the Abu Dhabi Health Research and Technology Committee will evaluate and assess submissions, led by Dr Asma Al Mannaei, executive director for research and innovation centre at the DoH.

Dr Al Mannaei said: “Abu Dhabi’s wise leadership has long recognised the pivotal role of research and innovation across all sectors - more importantly in healthcare to drive better outcomes while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of the healthcare system. As part of the DoH’s efforts to reiterate the capital’s position as a leading destination for life sciences and innovation, we are committed to enabling and empowering innovators and researchers within our community to take their passion projects to the next stage. With Abu Dhabi providing the right environment for individuals and companies to thrive, we are thrilled to put forward this Grant that will expand clinical research capabilities in the emirate.”

She added: “We look forward to receiving and reading through all entries as well as providing guidance to all applicants. This is an exciting milestone for the healthcare sector that will spread a fine share of healthy competition among science and technology fanatics.”