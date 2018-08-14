Dubai: Two workers have been burnt to death inside an aluminium furnace in Jebel Ali on Monday, Gulf News has learnt.

According to an Dubai Police official, they were alerted at 6pm, about the death of two workers inside a furnace in an aluminium company in Jebel Ali.

The source said that a group of workers were working near the furnace when some bricks collapsed over their head and two workers fell inside the furnace.

Police patrols from Jebel Ali police station, ambulance and a team of forensic experts and crime scene officers were sent to the scene and an investigation has been launched.

"The workers burned to death due to the strong flames inside the furnace. Their bodies were transferred to the forensic laboratory. We launched an investigation to know the reason behind the incident," a Dubai police source told Gulf News.