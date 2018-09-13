Abu Dhabi: Two UAE nationals were rescued in Rub’ Al Khali desert of Saudi Arabia by Saudi border force officials after their vehicles’ tyres went flat, Saudi media reports said on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia’s border forces received a call from the UAE Embassy in Riyadh about two UAE citizens who were stranded in the desert after their vehicle broke down in a remote region of the desert.

After receiving the call, border force officials navigated to the area and located them in a remote region of the desert and reached them quickly and provided required assistance. No one was injured.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening.

The Rub’ Al Khali desert is the largest contiguous sand desert in the world, encompassing most of the southern third of the Arabian Peninsula. The desert covers some 650,000 square kilometres, including parts of Saudi Arabia, Oman, the UAE and Yemen. It is part of the larger Arabian Desert.