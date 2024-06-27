Question: My car was damaged after being involved in a serious accident six months ago. I was responsible for the accident, according to the police report. The insurance company agreed for repairing the car. A month back, the car was involved in another accident, and again I caused the accident, according to the police report. However, the insurance company now is refusing to pay for the repair, on the pretext that I caused an accident for the second time. Is this legal? Does the insurance company have the right to refuse payment to repair my car on the grounds that I caused an accident more than once in the same year?