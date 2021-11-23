A driverless taxi from 'Txai' at Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit on Tuesday Image Credit: Samihah Zaman/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Driverless taxis are now available to ferry passengers free of charge between select locations on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

The vehicles, known as robo-taxis or ‘Txais’, were launched on Tuesday at the Abu Dhabi Smart City Summit by geospatial and data analytics firm Bayanat and the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

Hailing the taxi

A dedicated smartphone app to hail the driverless cars will be online in the next 24 hours, Bayanat CEO Hasan Al Hosani told Gulf News on the sidelines of the summit.

Residents and visitors can download and register on the app, then hail the vehicles. At present, the vehicles cover locations such as Yas Beach, Etihad Arena and other popular sites on the island.

Next phases

“In this first phase, the cars are offering free transport, and are manned by trained safety officers onboard, in keeping with the emirate’s transport regulations. In the next phases, we hope to extend the geographical area that these driverless vehicles cover, including deploying them on highways,” Al Hosani said.

Three of the vehicles are electric and two are hybrid. They have all undergone rigorous pre-launch testing, including intensive tests over the last week, ITC said.

Al Hosani also confirmed that 10 professionals have been trained at the Emirates Driving Company to ensure safety on board the vehicles.

Boosting sustainability