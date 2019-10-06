The ambulance race cars can be spotted at Dubai Mall, City Walk, and The Walk at JBR

Three new supercars have been added to Dubai Ambulance’s fleet, including a Nissan GT and a Corvette. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Three new supercars have been added to Dubai Ambulance’s fleet, bringing the total number of race cars to eight.

Khalifa Bin Drai, executive director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) said the supercars include a Nissan GT, a Corvette and a Range Rover.

The unveiling of the fast cars was made during the launch of a three-month campaign made in collaboration with DCAS, Dubai Police and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) titled 'Give way … Give Hope'.

The campaign seeks to reduce response time to emergencies, reduce the number of crashes involving emergency vehicles and qualify emergency drivers in Dubai Police, Dubai Ambulance and Civil Defence.

The supercars will be deployed at various tourist hotspots across the city of Dubai, according to Bin Drai, and can be spotted in places like Dubai Mall, City Walk, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard and The Walk at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR).

The high-speed cars will also be used in sporting events, such as marathons, cycling and horse races.

Each car will be equipped with two paramedics and a driver, which will also be installed with cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) equipment and oxygen cylinders, in addition to tools used to treat traffic-related accidents and drownings.