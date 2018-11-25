Dubai: From catching criminals to monitoring traffic offenders, Dubai Police’s new supercar can do it all.
Police on Sunday posted a video on its social networking sites to show how its latest 4x4 Giath vehicle operates.
According to Dubai Police, the police patrol called Giath is equipped with artificial intelligence systems featuring facial recognition technology. The new patrol is one of the most advanced police vehicles in the world and it is equipped with the latest technologies.
“Its features include the latest crime-busting ability and a set of touchscreens. The patrol can recognise vehicles tacked by Dubai Police,” it said.
“Giath is also equipped with the most sophisticated communication system linked directly with the Command Operations Room. Giath is the latest addition to Dubai Police Headquarters’ incredible fleet of supercars.”
The advanced police patrol was earlier unveiled during Gitex last October.