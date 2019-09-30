Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: Eight people were killed and six seriously injured on Monday morning in a traffic accident involving a minibus on Mohamed Bin Zayed Road, police said.

Update:

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Police Traffic Department, said they received a report of an accident between a mini bus and a truck on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed road before Mirdif City Centre towards Sharjah.

“The mini bus crashed into the back of a halted trick on the right road shoulder. The mini bus was trapped under the truck. Eight were killed, two seriously injured and two others sustained moderate injuries. All were transferred to Rashid Hospital,” Brig Al Mazroui said.

“The mini bus was carrying 13 passengers and the driver, which caused major fatalities. Accidents involving trucks or buses always result in deaths and serious injuries.”

The bodies of eight people have been shifted to the mortuary, social worker Nasir Vadanappalli told Gulf News at Rashid hospital.

"The injured are still in emergency ward. Police haven’t still revealed the named and details of the victims, but according to them, there are Pakistanis and Indians involved in the accident. We hope all details will be revealed soon," he said.

Vatanapally pointed out that the eight dead included seven Indians and one Pakistani. Barring one of the injured who is from Bangaldesh, the remaining five are also from India.

The driver and seven passengers were killed in the traffic accident, while four others sustained serious injuries and two others suffered moderate injuries.

According to Dubai Police, mini buses caused 34 traffic accidents in the first eight months of 2019, which left one dead and 48 others injured, compared to same period last year, when 35 accidents happened, including 12 deaths and 87 injuries.

Colonel Faisal Al Qasim, director of Security Media at Dubai Police, said investigations are being carried out to determine the exact cause of the accident.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine the reason behind the accident. Drivers should pay attention to the road and not be distracted while driving,” Col Al Qasim said in statement.

He also urged all motorists to practice extreme caution, respect speed limits, avoid distractions and to use indicators when changing lanes.

Earlier in May 219, the Federal Traffic Council had announced plans to phase out minibuses.

Schools will not be allowed to use minibuses to transport students by September 2021, while a complete ban on all passenger minibuses will start as of January 2023.

The decision came during a council meeting chaired by Maj Gen Eng Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Deputy Commander General of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs and the President of the Federal Traffic Council. At this meeting it was also announced that mortality rates on UAE roads had dropped by 32 per cent over the last year.

Earlier report

