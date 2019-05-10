Schools will not be allowed to use minibuses to transport students by September 2021, while a complete ban on all passenger minibuses will start as of January 2023.

The decision came during a council meeting chaired by Maj Gen Engr Mohammad Saif Al Zafein, Deputy Commander General of Dubai Police for Operations Affairs and the President of the Federal Traffic Council. At this meeting it was also announced that mortality rates on UAE roads had dropped by 32 per cent over the last year. Abu Dhabi Police introduced new standards for the licencing of 15-seater minibuses on August 5 last year. The standards were aimed at improving safety and developing transport services and came about following a spate of accidents.