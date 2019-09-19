Abu Dhabi Police warn motorists that red-light jumping can lead to fatal accident. Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police/video grab

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists against jumping red-lights on road crossings as the practice can lead to major accidents.

Police have released a video on its twitter account on Thursday showing freak accidents involving motorists who jump red-lights.

Abu Dhabi Police posted the video as part of its safety campaign ‘Abu Dhabi Safe and Secure’. It also invited comments from social media users on its twitter page.

The video shows two accidents. In one of the accidents, two cars collided after a driver did not pay attention on the road and jumped the red-light. In the second accident, a water-bottles delivery truck turned left without noticing the red-light. As a result, another car coming from opposite direction ramped into the truc which overturned. Both the accidents were recorded on the road monitoring cameras insallted the road junctions.