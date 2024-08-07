Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police shared a video on its social media channels highlighting the dangers of stopping vehicles on the hard shoulder.
The video underscores the significant risks posed to road users by such actions, advising drivers to proceed to the nearest exit whenever possible to ensure safety.
In cases where moving the vehicle is not feasible, Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to promptly contact the Command and Control Centre by dialling “999” for immediate assistance. This proactive approach is intended to enhance safety and provide essential support in emergencies.