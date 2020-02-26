UberFamily has been introduced in response to greater demand for child-friendly travel

Dubai: Uber announced the launch of a UberFamily rides option in Dubai on Wednesday. Riders now have the option to book a ride using Uber with a child car seat at an extra surcharge.

UberFamily has been introduced in response to greater demand for child-friendly travel from riders in Dubai - offering parents added convenience to the already existing options available on the app today.

“As transport needs in the region evolve, we are continuing to introduce products that meet local demands and broadening access to riders who are looking for greater flexibility and ease of access. We are constantly adapting our technology to design solutions that improve mobility while keeping safety and reliability top of mind,” said Rifad Mahasneh, General Manager of Uber in the GCC and Levant.

“Our latest offering UberFamily is for the ever-changing needs of busy families and their loved ones, and we are committed to building locally using our global experience to continue making it reliable and convenient for everyone to get around.”

Here is how UberFamily works:

● Open your Uber app

● Enter your drop off destination

● Expand product list by swiping up

● Request ‘Family’

● Ride with your child buckled up in a car seat