Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Police have announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines that were issued in the emirate before October 31.
The discount window will be open from December 1 till January 6, 2023. However, serious fines will not be covered by the discount.
This comes few days after Ajman Police announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic fines incurred in the emirate. The discount is applicable from November 21, 2022, till January 6, 2023.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, said the reduction applies to all traffic violations committed before November 11.