Sunday: Complaints from taxi passengers in Dubai dropped 86 per cent between 2016 and 2018, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) revealed on Saturday.
Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the board of executive directors of RTA, said: “This drop reflects the scale of efforts made by taxi operators in Dubai towards educating drivers about the applicable laws and the cleanliness of vehicles. It is important to continue improving the level of services offered to taxi riders including the use of smart and modern means to address their needs, particularly as the leadership is working on transforming Dubai into a smart city that brings happiness to residents and visitors.”
Al Tayer made the remarks during a meeting with heads and representatives of taxi franchise companies in Dubai, such as Cars Taxi, National Taxi, Metro Taxi, Arabia Taxi and the Dubai Taxi Corporation. The meeting was held in the presence of Ahmad Behroozian, CEO of RTA’s Public Transport Agency.
Last year, taxis lifted about 175 million riders in Dubai, said Al Tayer.
He added that the RTA recently endorsed a package of initiatives to increase drivers’ satisfaction and raise the appeal of the taxi sector. RTA has upgraded training and qualification programmes and opened a smart centre for training drivers of taxis and on-demand limousines under the supervision of the Public Transport Agency.
“The taxi sector in Dubai is experiencing a quantum shift with the operation of the e-hail taxi company in conjunction with Careem. The company is expected to stimulate the taxi sector and improve efficiency by improving the accessibility of taxis and reducing the expected time of arrival of the taxi. It will also enable clients to pay online through Careem’s smart app, select the appropriate journey route, and review driver and vehicle details.”