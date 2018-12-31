Dubai: The road authority announced a reduction on special licence plates, bringing the cost of three-digit plates down to Dh179,999.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Monday said that the discount was made in a step towards raising customers’ satisfaction levels and happiness of distinctive number plate enthusiasts.
Jamal Assada, Director of RTA’s Vehicle Licensing, Licensing Agency, said: “This initiative, which has been endorsed by the Board of Executive Directors, stems from RTA’s keenness to raise customers’ satisfaction rating. It also echoes one of RTA’s main strategic goals aimed at raising people happiness.”
“Among the three-digit plates on offer are: T 738, J 945 and P 682 in addition to several other fancy plates, and customers are entitled to buy more than one plate. RTA always seeks to roll out new initiatives and improve services to make customers happier through keeping pace with their needs and expectations, which are a top priority of RTA,” said Assada.
Interested clients can screen these numbers through RTA’s website (www.rta.ae), customers’ happiness centres, or centers of service providers.