RTA marine transport completes 1.58 million accident-free hours Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News & RTA

Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday revealed that Dubai’s marine transit modes have completed 1.58 million accident-free operation hours since January 2015. During this period, these modes have made 781,535 journeys and served 6,251,837 riders.

“Completing 1.58 million accident-free operation hours of marine transport means over a five-year period is a clear illustration of RTA’s award-winning safety systems in place…,” said Ahmad Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.