Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Tuesday revealed that Dubai’s marine transit modes have completed 1.58 million accident-free operation hours since January 2015. During this period, these modes have made 781,535 journeys and served 6,251,837 riders.
“Completing 1.58 million accident-free operation hours of marine transport means over a five-year period is a clear illustration of RTA’s award-winning safety systems in place…,” said Ahmad Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.
“Marine transit modes are fitted with automated advanced firefighting equipment, life-rafts and jackets, SOS signalling system and tracking equipment linked with the control centre. Marine Transport Department has carried out a series of preventive measures to enhance transport safety including 15 drills for rescue and safety undertaken in conjunction with RTA’s Safety, Risk, Regulation and Planning Department.”