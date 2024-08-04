Each rest area spans 5,000 to 10,000 square metres, with the capacity to accommodate 30 to 45 trucks and heavy vehicles. The facilities include service amenities, prayer rooms, diesel refueling stations, and driver rest rooms.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said, “Constructing truck rest stops enhances traffic safety by reducing truck-related incidents by 50%. These facilities improve traffic flow during truck ban periods, promote traffic awareness among truck drivers, and eliminate the parking of trucks on main roads and in residential areas. The rest areas are designed to allow truck drivers to rest during traffic bans on specific highways and to accommodate the increasing need for truck parking. This need arises from the high volume of truck trips in Dubai, which exceeds 300,000 daily trips, carrying approximately 1.5 million tonnes of goods daily.

“Selecting suitable locations for establishing rest stops for trucks and heavy vehicles involves adhering to standards and technical studies to maximise the effectiveness of these facilities and support the land transport sector. The chosen locations are strategically placed on major roads, key areas, and logistical cities to serve the maximum number of trucks daily. These sites ensure safe entrances and exits, minimise the impact on residential areas, and efficiently distribute rest areas along highways.”

“The partnership with ADNOC in constructing and operating rest areas for trucks and heavy vehicles reinforces Dubai’s position as a global logistics hub. This collaboration also enhances the safety and well-being of drivers by providing necessary amenities and services for their daily needs,” noted Al Tayer.

Integrated station