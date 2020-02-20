Dubai: Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has carried an inspection campaign on activities relating to public transport services in collaboration with Jebel Ali Industrial Area Police Station and Dubai Investment Park. The crackdown covered the selling of nol cards, unlicensed passenger transport activities and shared transport practices.

The campaign, which is part of an annual plan carried out at specific times, resulted in the issuance of 146 offence tickets to violators. 6 offences were related to unauthorised selling of nol cards, 116 offences for evading the fares of public transport means, 17 offences for outlawed passenger transport, and 7 offences for sharing taxis.

The underlying objective of these campaigns is to raise public awareness about the unacceptable practices and promote compliance with the applicable rules and regulations to ensure the delivery of high-quality services. The reporting of offences prompts violators to abide by rules in place, especially as Dubai has a lofty profile as a city of happiness for residents, visitors and tourists. The ultimate goal of crackdowns on public transport means is to realise RTA’s vision of Safe and Smooth Transport for All.