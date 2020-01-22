Dubai: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will from February discontinue providing technical inspections and vehicle licensing services on Fridays through its service provider centres in Dubai, it said in an email to customers.

Also, the service hours will change at all RTA’s centres of service providers. RTA has advised customers to check the new service timings on its website, www.rta.ae, before heading to service centres. Customers can also call for free the RTA Call Centre number 8009090.