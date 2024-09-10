Dubai: Motorists in Dubai can now pre-book vehicle testing service to cut down on waiting time at the inspection centres.

The pre-booking service for vehicle testing will be available only for Tasjeel Vehicle Inspetion Centres in Al Qusais and Al Barsha. Vehicle owners can book appointments for their vehicles’ inspection through RTA’s smart app (RTA Dubai), or website (www.rta.ae).

This service is only for Tasjeel Vehicle Inspection centres while all other inspection centres will continue to provide vehicle testing services without any change.

The initiative is part of RTA’s efforts to facitliate motorists to have easy access to various RTA services. The booking feature assists vehicle owners in avoiding long waiting times, which can occur on specific days and during peak hours.

Additional fee

Motorists who choose to visit Tasjeel centres of Al Qusais and Al Barsha without pre-booking during the trial period will have be pay Dh100.

The services covered under the pre-booking system include: vehicle inspection for registration renewal and the testing of vehicles with export number plates.

People of Determination and Senior Citizens & Residents are not required to pre-book any of the vehicle test service.