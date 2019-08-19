New system that includes Apple and Samsung Pay rolls out in capital

Passengers at Abu Dhabi International Airport Image Credit: File photo

Abu Dhabi: Commuters using Abu Dhabi’s airport taxis can now pay their fare by credit card, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced in a statement on Monday.

The move to allow for card payments, including through Apple and Samsung Pay, is part of the Abu Dhabi transport sector regulator’s initiatives to improve public transport options for residents and visitors.

The ITC currently regulates the operations of more than 6,100 taxis in the capital. The fleet includes airport taxis, which are black, six-seater luxury vehicles with plush interiors and extra baggage space. The Mercedes Vitos taxis previously accepted multiple currencies for fare payments, so the new card payments system is an added option.