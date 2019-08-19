Abu Dhabi: Commuters using Abu Dhabi’s airport taxis can now pay their fare by credit card, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced in a statement on Monday.
The move to allow for card payments, including through Apple and Samsung Pay, is part of the Abu Dhabi transport sector regulator’s initiatives to improve public transport options for residents and visitors.
The ITC currently regulates the operations of more than 6,100 taxis in the capital. The fleet includes airport taxis, which are black, six-seater luxury vehicles with plush interiors and extra baggage space. The Mercedes Vitos taxis previously accepted multiple currencies for fare payments, so the new card payments system is an added option.
According to the ITC statement, more than 1,100 card-based transactions have been completed till date following a soft launch of the new payment system in mid-July. The regulator is also studying the possibility of implementing other online payment options, including ALI Pay and WeChat.