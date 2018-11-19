Dubai: Residents in Abu Dhabi that use the ride-hailing app may be in for a pleasant surprise.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) at the Department of Transport in Abu Dhabi has given its seal of approval to allow Emiratis to become Uber drivers and use their private vehicles on a full-time or part-time basis.
The announcement was made on Monday after an agreement was signed between Uber and ITC.
Mohammad Darwish Al Qamzi, General Manager of ITC, said: “This agreement underlines our commitment to achieving the forward-looking vision and aspirations of our wise leadership in transforming Abu Dhabi into a global leader in smart transportation.”
“With Uber, we are delighted to be able to provide reliable and convenient transportation solutions to residents and visitors in Abu Dhabi. All private and public vehicles, [in addition to] driver partners are supervised under ITC’s regulations and meet the required standards and licensing requirements,” said Al Qamzi.
Al Qamzi also highlighted ITC’s efforts towards strengthening partnerships with the private sector to provide integrated smart services to customers and encourage Emiratization by providing flexible economic opportunities to Emiratis who want to drive on the Uber app on a full-time or part-time basis using their own private vehicles.
The Uber services offered in Abu Dhabi are the same as in Dubai, where residents can hail a ride by a push of a button.
Similar to the services offered in Dubai, Uber will provide reliable and convenient transportation solutions to riders across Abu Dhabi by connecting them to any destination within other Emirates.
Anthony Khoury, Regional Manager, Uber Middle East, said: “We are proud to announce the relaunch of Uber and bring our technology to all residents and visitors in the emirate. Our collaboration with ITC is a positive result of our continuous work with the Abu Dhabi Government to provide innovative transportation solutions across the Emirate.
“Abu Dhabi is a significant market for Uber and we’re delighted to serve as catalysts for economic growth, and for Emiratis to be able to drive on the Uber app using their private vehicles,” he added.
Uber fare structure
Dynamic base fare: Dh5.4/Dh6.7/Dh10.6. Varies by day of week and time of day, and may change during public holidays.
Distance: Dh2.25 per kilometre
Time: Dh0.25 per minute
Waiting charges: Dh0.5 per minute
Minimum fare: Dh15 (excluding booking fee of Dh5)