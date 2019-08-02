For illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Frequent nol card users are being rewarded by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). One regular nol card user won a fully paid trip abroad including air tickets worth Dh25,000, while 10 other members of the ‘nol Plus Programme’ got iPads.

Mohammad Al Khayyat, director of the RTA’s Automated Fare Collection Systems, said: “Rewarding members of the nol Plus Programme is a true manifestation of RTA’s care for customers and its keenness to maximise their satisfaction and happiness through associating the use of nol cards with diverse services that go beyond the payment of fares.